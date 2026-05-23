Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.79% in the March 2026 quarter

HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 604.12 crore

Net profit of HBL Engineering rose 41.79% to Rs 63.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 604.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 475.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 194.27% to Rs 814.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 276.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.89% to Rs 3302.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1967.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales604.12475.58 27 3302.831967.20 68 OPM %12.3616.71 -33.7019.93 - PBDT85.4182.63 3 1157.29405.11 186 PBT70.7771.72 -1 1106.66360.92 207 NP63.7544.96 42 814.89276.92 194

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies' arm wins $1.11 billion optical contract

Captain Pipes consolidated net profit declines 56.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Mawana Sugars consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 0.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 45.90% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story