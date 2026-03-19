HCC secures Rs 1,662-cr Goregaon-Mulund link road phase IV contract

Hindustan Construction Company has won a major infrastructure contract valued at approximately Rs 1,662.27 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the construction of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Phase IV.

The project will be executed by the Aakshya-HCC Joint Venture, where HCC holds a 49% stake.

The contract covers construction of a second-level flyover and free-left at-grade movements in Phase I, including a 1,330-metre flyover, 3,200-metre at-grade road, and 2,620-metre free-left at grade. Phase II includes a cloverleaf interchange and free-left bypasses at grade, spanning 2,400 metres for the cloverleaf loop and 3,600 metres for free-left bypasses. The project also entails a 180-metre cable-stayed span and ramps totaling 270 metres.

The GMLR Phase IV project is part of BMCs broader plan to improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai, enhancing traffic flow and reducing congestion in the corridor. HCC said the order reinforces its position in executing complex urban infrastructure projects in India, combining elevated flyovers, at-grade roads, and advanced interchange designs. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is the flagship company of Hindustan Construction Company Group (HCC Group) and is involved in engineering and construction of infrastructure projects such as dams, tunnels, bridges, hydro, nuclear and thermal power plants, expressways and roads, marine works, water supply, irrigation systems and industrial buildings across the country.