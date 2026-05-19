Equipped with world's most advanced precision radiation therapy platform

Healthcare Global Enterprises has today launched its new comprehensive cancer hospital in Hebbal with up to 132 beds, strengthening access to advanced oncology care in North Bengaluru (HCG Cancer Hospital, Hebbal). The new facility marks a major advancement in the region's oncology landscape, bringing together clinical excellence, compassionate care and advanced technology to make world-class cancer treatment more accessible to people across Karnataka.

Marking a significant milestone in precision oncology, the new facility introduces Karnataka's first Elekta Unity MR-Linac, one of the world's most advanced precision radiation therapy platforms. The technology combines high-quality MRI imaging with a linear accelerator to enable highly precise, adaptive cancer treatment. Designed as a full-spectrum oncology centre, the hospital brings together diagnosis, treatment, recovery support, and patient-centric care under one roof, making world-class cancer care more accessible to patients across North Bengaluru.