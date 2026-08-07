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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.54% to Rs 4.18 crore

Net Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.54% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.187.03 -41 OPM %-327.99-144.10 -PBDT-16.58-4.41 -276 PBT-16.68-4.50 -271 NP-16.68-4.50 -271

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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