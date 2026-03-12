HCL Tech expands strategic tie-up with Google Cloud for AI Innovations

HCL Technologies announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to help accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI across industries.

HCL Tech will use Gemini Enterprise and Gemini models to build custom AI agents for global clients, while strengthening collaboration and security through Google Workspace, supporting their scalable, AI-driven transformation.

As enterprises scale AI, HCLTechs Gemini-enabled offerings embed AI into systems, workflows and decision-making to unlock new market opportunities, introduce innovative capabilities and boost operational efficiency. Several of the AI agents developed by the company are already available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The company is developing differentiated offerings with data and AI at the core. HCLTechs AI Force platform integrates with Googles Gemini family of models and Gemini Code Assist to enhance software development and IT operations. The company is also focusing on unified migration services, including Oracle, SAP and VMware transformations to Google Cloud, along with security transformation solutions.

The company is also expanding its Agentic Centre of Excellence (CoE) to scale industry-specific AI-led solutions. This includes advancing agentic AI offerings such as Insight for the manufacturing sector and Netsight for the telecommunications industry. On the talent front, the company aims to significantly expand its Google Cloud-certified workforce from 12,000 to over 35,000 over the next three years. Vijay Guntur, CTO and head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said, This strategic collaboration reinforces the strength of our partnership and shared vision with Google Cloud to help enterprises scale AI adoption in alignment with their business objectives, We are excited to bring our joint capabilities to life across industries, helping clients unlock new efficiencies, insights and growth.

Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, said, HCLTech is bringing Gemini Enterprise to more customers through its industry solutions, With over 23,000 Google Cloud-trained experts and deep AI implementation expertise, HCLTech is delivering high-impact, production-ready AI agents to enterprises today." HCL Technologies is a global technology company, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 4,076 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,235 crore in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations increased 6.04% to Rs 33,872 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 31,942 crore posted in Q2 FY26.