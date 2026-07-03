HCL Tech jumps after securing $1.14 bln contract from Fortune Global 50 Firm

HCL Technologies rallied 4.22% to Rs 1,122.95 after the company signed an agreement with a Europe headquartered, Fortune Global 50 Firm to transform their global digital workplace and enterprise networks using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initial term of the agreement is from July 2026 to December 2031, extendable for a further period of 5 years. The deal is estimated to be worth $1.14 billion during the initial term and represents entirely new business for the company.

HCL Technologies is a global technology company. It delivers capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.