HCL Tech rises after expanding AI-led partnership with Guardian

HCL Technologies advanced 2.46% to Rs 1,204.30 after it announced an expanded seven-year strategic partnership with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to accelerate AI-powered modernization across the insurer's technology and operations.

The expanded agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship and aims to help Guardian enhance operational efficiency, improve customer and advisor experiences, and accelerate digital transformation through artificial intelligence.

As part of the partnership, HCLTech will expand the deployment of its AI Service Transformation Platform, AI Force, to develop and implement agentic AI capabilities across Guardian's business. The initiative will support technology transformation across data, applications and engineering, while improving operational efficiency in group benefits, individual protection, retirement and wealth management businesses.

In a significant move, HCLTech will also acquire Guardian India, the insurer's global capability centre, which houses nearly 2,000 employees supporting technology, operations and shared services. The employees will join HCLTech under a dedicated Strategic Business Unit focused exclusively on Guardian's business. Karunakaran Azhisur, currently country head of Guardian India, will lead the new unit after joining HCLTech. Steve Rullo, chief digital and technology officer at Guardian, said the expanded partnership would help scale AI adoption across the enterprise, strengthen operational excellence and create greater value for customers, policyholders and distribution partners. Srinivasan Seshadri, chief growth officer and global head of financial services at HCLTech, said the collaboration reinforces the company's leadership in the insurance sector and creates opportunities to co-develop AI-led products and intellectual property while helping Guardian modernise its operations.