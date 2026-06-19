HCL Technologies announces strategic partnership with e.solutions (part of Volkswagen group)

For development of next-gen software defined infotainment and connectivity solutions

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with e.solutions, a Germany based automotive software specialist and part of Volkswagen Group, for the development of next-generation software-defined infotainment and connectivity solutions.

The engagement will focus on scaling AI-enabled future infotainment and connectivity platforms built on Android Automotive, in line with the growing demand for connected, digital in-vehicle experiences.

HCLTech will support the development, integration and validation of production-grade human-machine interface (HMI) software for multiple vehicle programs, enabling consistent deployment across varied hardware platforms and global markets.