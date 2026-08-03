HCL Technologies completes acquisition of HPE's Telco Solutions business

HCL Technologies announced the successful completion of the purchase of HPE's Telco Solutions business. Announced in December 2025, the acquisition further strengthens HCLTech's industry leadership through AI- and engineering-led telecom solutions.

Following the successful integration of HPE's Communications Technology Group (CTG) business in 2024, the completion of the Telco Solutions business acquisition represents the next milestone in HCLTech's telecom strategy. At a time when Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are accelerating investments in AI-driven network transformation, next generation infrastructure and autonomous operations, the acquisition expands HCLTech's capabilities to help clients modernize applications, adopt AI-led solutions and monetize networks.

By combining the expertise, talent, IP and solutions of CTG and Telco Solutions with HCLTech's engineering excellence, AI capabilities, managed services and more than 30 years of communications industry experience, HCLTech has created a differentiated proposition for CSPs. This strategic combination positions HCLTech to help CSPs accelerate AI-led autonomous operations from radio to core while capturing growth opportunities in network virtualization, convergence and modernization, multi-cloud, edge and datacenter networking, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), private 5G and Telecom OEM ecosystem transformation.