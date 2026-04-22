HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 33981.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 4.20% to Rs 4488.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 33981.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30246.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.30% to Rs 16642.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17390.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 130144.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117055.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.