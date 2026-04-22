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HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.20% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 33981.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 4.20% to Rs 4488.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4307.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 33981.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30246.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.30% to Rs 16642.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17390.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 130144.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117055.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33981.0030246.00 12 130144.00117055.00 11 OPM %19.7521.43 -20.5621.79 - PBDT6794.006775.00 0 27413.0027345.00 0 PBT5702.005735.00 -1 23058.0023261.00 -1 NP4488.004307.00 4 16642.0017390.00 -4

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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