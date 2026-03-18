HCL Technologies named official launch partner for AWS European Sovereign Cloud

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has been named an official launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud (ESC), a new independent cloud for Europe launched in the State of Brandenburg, Germany.

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud provides a comprehensive, independently managed infrastructure located entirely within the EU. It is built with rigorous technical safeguards and legal frameworks specifically designed for European public sector and enterprise needs. By operating separately from existing AWS Regions, it provides localized control over data residency and operational autonomy.

As a launch partner, HCLTech will enable clients to meet stringent operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU) with security, speed and agility.