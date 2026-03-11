HCL Technologies partners with Hockey Victoria to support Melbourne Cobras

To design and develop digital fan engagement platform for Hockey Victoria and the Melbourne Cobras

HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) announced a partnership with Hockey Victoria to support the Melbourne Cobras franchise, which will debut in the Hockey One League this year.

The Melbourne Cobras is the eighth franchise to join Australia's premier domestic hockey competition. As part of Hockey Victoria's vision to build a globally connected and inclusive franchise, the Melbourne Cobras will bring together Indian international players alongside leading local talent, strengthening the future of the sport in the region while celebrating the diversity of the community.

As part of the partnership, HCLTech will design and develop a digital fan engagement platform for Hockey Victoria and the Melbourne Cobras. Going beyond traditional sponsorship, HCLTech will apply its global experience in building large-scale digital platforms for sports organizations to enhance fan engagement across digital channels.