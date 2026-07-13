HCL Technologies Q1 profit climbs 20% YoY; maintains revenue, margin guidance

The IT major reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27) and maintained its FY27 guidance.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 20.3% year-on-year and 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,624 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 13.9% YoY and 1.8% QoQ to Rs 34,579 crore. In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $3.65 billion, up 3.0% YoY but down 0.9% QoQ. Constant currency (CC) revenue declined 0.5% QoQ and increased 2.6% YoY.

EBIT rose 18.0% YoY, while the EBIT margin improved to 16.9%, up 39 basis points QoQ and 56 basis points YoY. Excluding restructuring costs, EBIT margin stood at 17.5%. Net income margin came in at 13.4%, while the adjusted net income margin was 13.8%.

The company's net new bookings rose to $2.4 billion in Q1 FY27 from $1.936 billion in Q4 FY26, marking its highest-ever first-quarter bookings. Advanced AI revenue rose 10.6% QoQ and 62.1% YoY in constant currency. Free cash flow to net income (LTM basis) stood at 99%, while return on invested capital (ROIC) improved to 40.7%. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share. HCLTech maintained its FY27 guidance of 17.5%-18.5% EBIT margin and 1%-4% constant currency revenue growth. Segment-wise, IT & Business Services, which contributed 75.1% of revenue, posted 4.2% YoY CC growth. Engineering & R&D Services grew 0.3% YoY, while HCLSoftware revenue declined 5.3% YoY.

Among industry verticals, Public Services recorded the strongest CC growth at 12.0%, followed by Retail & CPG (10.1%), Technology & Services (7.3%), Financial Services (5.3%) and Manufacturing (3.7%). Telecommunications, Media, Publishing & Entertainment declined 10.9% YoY in constant currency. Geographically, the United States remained HCLTech's largest market, contributing 56.0% of revenue and growing 2.9% YoY in constant currency. Europe accounted for 27.6% of revenue and grew 0.1%, while the Rest of the World contributed 13.1% and expanded 10.8%. India, which accounted for 3.3% of revenue, posted the fastest growth at 16.9% YoY. Commenting on the results, CEO and managing director C. Vijayakumar said the company recorded its highest-ever first-quarter net new bookings of $2.4 billion, while the rapid growth in its AI business reflects increasing enterprise demand for AI-led transformation initiatives. He added that improving operational efficiencies and margin expansion position the company to continue outperforming the market over the medium term.