Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies signs MoU with Govt. of Odisha

To set up a global technology center in Bhubaneswar

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Odisha to set up a world class Global Technology Center in Bhubaneswar to innovate and deliver AI-led digital solutions to global enterprises.

The Technology Center will complement HCLTech's proposed AI Data Center in the upcoming Odisha Sovereign AI Park. The Technology Center will house 5,000 people and is expected to start operations by 2028.

HCLTech's investment will not only contribute to direct and indirect employment but also boost the local talent ecosystem with focus on next-generation skills. Towards this, HCLTech plans to engage deeply with local educational institutions and the government through structured interventions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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