To collaborate on advancement of AI-powered analytics capabilities for SCATS

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Transport for NSW (TfNSW)'s Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the advancement of AI-powered analytics capabilities for SCATS. The current SCATS tool enables users to interact with traffic, congestion and geospatial data using natural language queries and compare insights across selected time periods.

Developed by the NSW Government in 1975, SCATS is now installed in over 200 cities, across more than 30 countries. HCLTech will explore integrating Sarvam's multilingual foundation models with SCATS, enabling traffic operators, planners and engineers to query and analyze SCATS data in local Indian languages.