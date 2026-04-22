HCL Technologies slumps after Q4 PAT falls over 6% sequentially to Rs 4,488 crore

HCL Technologies tumbled 9.40% to Rs 1306 after the company reported 6.4% fall in consolidated net income to Rs 4,488 crore as revenues rose by 0.3% to Rs 33,981 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

In dollar terms, the company has posted revenue of $3,682 million, down 2.9% QoQ. In constant currency (CC) terms, the revenue is lower by 3.3% on a sequential basis.

EBIT declined by 10.6% to Rs 5,620 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26 from Rs 6,285 crore recorded in the third quarter of the same year.

As compared with Q4 FY25, the companys revenue and net income are higher by 12.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

The companys ROIC, on LTM basis, was at 40.3% (up 235 basis points YoY) and that of the Services division was 47.0% (up 155 basis points YoY). On LTM basis, HCLs operational cash flow (OCF) was $2,252 million and the free cash flow was $2,092 million. FCF to net income ratio was at 107%. The board of the company has declared a dividend of Rs 24 per share, marking it the 93rd consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out. The companys TCV of new deal wins for Q4 FY26 was $1,936 million. With net additions of 802, the companys total headcount stood at 227,181 as on 31 March 2026. LTM attrition rate was at 12.5%, down from 13.0% in Q4 of last year.

HCL Tech has recorded 0.2% fall in net income to Rs 17,361 crore despite a 11.2% increase in revenue to Rs 130,144 crore in FY26 as compared with FY25. For FY27, the company expects revenue to grow by 1.0% to 4.0% YoY while the Services revenue growth is expected to be between 1.5% and 4.5% YoY in CC terms. It expects to clock an EBIT margin of 17.5% to 18.5%. C Vijayakumar CEO & managing director, HCLTech, said: HCLTech delivered superior revenue growth of 3.9% in constant currency, 10 bps below our guidance and 17.2% operating margin within our guidance, in a year marked by uncertain demand environment.