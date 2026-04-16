HDB Financial Services spurts after Q4 profit jumps 41% YoY

HDB Financial Services surged 8.16% to Rs 696.75 after the NBFC delivered a strong Q4 FY26 performance, with earnings growth accelerating on the back of steady loan expansion and improving operating efficiency.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 41.4% YoY and 16.6% QoQ to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 531 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 644 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net interest income increased 21.6% YoY and 5% QoQ to Rs 2,399 crore, compared to Rs 1,973 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 2,285 crore in the previous quarter.

Net income came in at Rs 2,769 crore, up 19.8% YoY and 4% QoQ. Profit before tax stood at Rs 991 crore in Q4 FY26, up 44.3% YoY and 17.6% QoQ.

Pre-provisioning operating profit stood at Rs 1,675 crore in Q4 FY26, rising 26.9% YoY and 7.8% QoQ, indicating strong underlying operating momentum. On the cost front, employee expenses rose 7.5% YoY but declined 5.4% QoQ to Rs 709 crore, while other operating expenses increased 16% YoY and 7.1% QoQ to Rs 385 crore. Total expenses rose 10.3% YoY but declined 1.3% QoQ, aiding margin expansion. Credit costs stood at Rs 685 crore, up 8% YoY but down 3.9% QoQ, suggesting some sequential easing. On the balance sheet front, assets under management rose 10.7% YoY to Rs 1,18,733 crore as of 31 March 2026, while the gross loan book grew 10.9% YoY and 3.4% QoQ to Rs 1,18,493 crore.

Asset quality saw slight pressure, with gross stage 3 assets rising to 2.44% from 2.26% YoY, while net stage 3 assets increased to 1.09% from 0.99%. Provision coverage ratio remained stable at 55.53% compared to 55.95% a year ago. For the full year, net profit rose 16.9% YoY to Rs 2,544 crore, while net interest income grew 20.4% to Rs 8,968 crore in FY26. The NBFC's board approved a fundraising of Rs 32,824.72 crore through debt. The fundraising, which includes renewal of Rs 31,974.72 crore and fresh capital of Rs 850 crore, will be done through issue of debt securities on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.