HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 38.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 4937.90 croreNet profit of HDB Financial Services rose 38.31% to Rs 785.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 567.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 4937.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4465.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4937.904465.40 11 OPM %57.9856.51 -PBDT1109.90783.90 42 PBT1055.10732.50 44 NP785.20567.70 38
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