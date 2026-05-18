HDFC Asset Management Company declined 3.29% to Rs 2,614.80 after the company disclosed a cyber-security incident involving certain portions of its IT infrastructure.

In an exchange filing, the company said it received a communication from an anonymous source on 16 May 2026 claiming access to parts of its IT systems.

HDFC AMC said it immediately activated containment and incident response protocols and appointed a specialist firm to assess the potential impact of the incident.

The company added that the assessment is still ongoing. However, based on the initial review, the incident is unlikely to affect business continuity and there appears to be no material impact on operations.