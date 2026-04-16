HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 2.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 623.29 crore despite 16.56% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,050.48 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 0.17% to Rs 833.94 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 835.34 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 20.07% to Rs 227.73 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 189.66 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, fees & commission expenses stood at Rs 1.83 crore (up 81.19% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 12.51 crore (up 29.24% YoY).

The operating profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 was Rs 822.7 crore as compared to Rs 711.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The AMC had a QAAUM of Rs 9,27,500 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 compared to Rs 7,74,000 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025, 11.4% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry. QAAUM in actively managed equity-oriented funds i.e. equity oriented QAAUM excluding index funds stood at Rs 5,65,700 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 with a market share of 13.0%. As of 31 March 2026, 68% of the companys total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 60% for the industry. 16.5 million Systematic transactions with a value of Rs 48,800 crore processed during the month of March 2026.

Total Live Accounts stood at 30.2 million as on March 31, 2026. Unique customers as identified by PAN or PEKRN now stands at 16.7 million as on March 31, 2026 compared to 61.4 million for the industry, a penetration of 27%. On annual basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 16.18% YoY to Rs 2,859.36 crore in FY26. Revenue from operations increased 17.74% to Rs 4,118.53 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 3,498.03 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) is the investment manager of HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the largest mutual funds in the country. The AMC has a diversified asset class mix across equity and fixed income/others. It also has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising banks, independent financial advisors, and national distributors.