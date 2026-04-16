HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 2.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 1051.51 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company declined 2.47% to Rs 622.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 638.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 1051.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 901.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 2858.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2460.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 4122.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3498.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.