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HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit declines 2.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 16.66% to Rs 1051.51 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company declined 2.47% to Rs 622.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 638.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.66% to Rs 1051.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 901.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.17% to Rs 2858.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2460.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 4122.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3498.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1051.51901.36 17 4122.163498.44 18 OPM %80.3781.01 -79.9479.80 - PBDT853.00851.71 0 3782.053344.12 13 PBT833.58835.07 0 3709.153285.58 13 NP622.66638.46 -2 2858.062460.19 16

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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