Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank allots 13.85 lakh equity shares under ESOS
HDFC Bank has allotted 13,85,694 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options/RSU's under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

With this, the paid up equity share capital of the Bank has increased to 15,39,33,68,328 equity shares of Re.1/- each.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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