With this, the paid up equity share capital of the Bank has increased to 15,39,33,68,328 equity shares of Re.1/- each.
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With this, the paid up equity share capital of the Bank has increased to 15,39,33,68,328 equity shares of Re.1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 5:04 PM IST