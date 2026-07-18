HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.67% to Rs 90575.33 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 18.37% to Rs 19244.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16257.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.67% to Rs 90575.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87371.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90575.3387371.8735.6426.1827193.1620849.8327193.1620849.8319244.7116257.91

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