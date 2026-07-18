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HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 3.67% to Rs 90575.33 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 18.37% to Rs 19244.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16257.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.67% to Rs 90575.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87371.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income90575.3387371.87 4 OPM %35.6426.18 -PBDT27193.1620849.83 30 PBT27193.1620849.83 30 NP19244.7116257.91 18

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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