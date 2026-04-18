HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 0.46% to Rs 87182.50 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 8.05% to Rs 20350.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18834.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.46% to Rs 87182.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86779.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.39% to Rs 76025.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70792.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.64% to Rs 348615.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 336367.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.