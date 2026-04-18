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HDFC Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Total Operating Income rise 0.46% to Rs 87182.50 crore

Net profit of HDFC Bank rose 8.05% to Rs 20350.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18834.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.46% to Rs 87182.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 86779.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.39% to Rs 76025.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70792.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 3.64% to Rs 348615.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 336367.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income87182.5086779.34 0 348615.15336367.43 4 OPM %49.5045.02 -40.3843.28 - PBDT27671.6325573.39 8 102141.4596242.05 6 PBT27671.6325573.39 8 102141.4596242.05 6 NP20350.7618834.88 8 76025.9770792.25 7

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First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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