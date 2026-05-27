HDFC Bank ends lower amid reports of alleged irregular payments to MSRDC

HDFC Bank declined 2.63% to settle at Rs 758.50 following media reports alleged that the bank had made unauthorized payments to a state government agency, MSRDC to attract deposits.

As per media reports, the bank allegedly failed to disclose that an the Audit Committee of the Board (ACB), under the chairmanship of M D Ranganath, had on March 12 ordered a formal Internal Vigilance Investigation into payments totalling Rs 45 crore made to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a state government agency, during FY2024 and FY2025.

According to a news report, the bank had offered an interest rate of 6.01% to MSRDC at a time when its prevailing rate stood at 3.5%, resulting in a differential of 2.51%.

Media report further stated that the Rs 45 crore in payments, which were meant for MSRDC as differential interest i.e., paid over and above the specified deposit rate, were directly credited to MSRDCs account as interest income through the banks marketing department. The payments were disguised as contributions to a road safety awareness campaign through four local vendors.The report suggested that the payout arrangement was approved during senior-level discussions attended by Sashidhar Jagdishan, where a higher interest rate for MSRDC was allegedly agreed upon verbally. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank denied the allegations of wrongdoing and clarified that its internal oversight, audit, and control mechanisms remain robust.