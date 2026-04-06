HDFC Bank gains as average deposits climb 13% YoY in Q4 FY26

HDFC Bank rose 1.18% to Rs 760 after the bank's average deposits jumped 12.8% to Rs 28,51,100 crore crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 25,28,000 crore in Q4 FY25.

The banks average CASA deposits were Rs 9,18,400 crore for the March 2026 quarter, a growth of around 10.8% over Rs 8,28,900 for the corresponding March 2025 period.

Average time deposits were at Rs 19,32,700 crore in the March 2026 quarter, up around 13.7% from Rs 16,99,100 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

The banks average advances under management (including inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment) stood at Rs 29,64,400 crore for the March 2026 quarter, reflecting a growth of around 10% over Rs 26,95,500 crore in the corresponding March 2025 period.