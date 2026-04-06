HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 763.9, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 4.19% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 763.9, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 9.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51548.75, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 645.77 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 767.5, up 1.88% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 13.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 4.19% gain in the Nifty Bank index.