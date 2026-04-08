HDFC Bank Ltd soars 4.53%, gains for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 807, up 4.53% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.56% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 10.13% jump in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 807, up 4.53% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. HDFC Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52716.25, up 4.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 480.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 627.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 809.9, up 4.69% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 8.56% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 10.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.