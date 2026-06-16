HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 785.6, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% drop in NIFTY and a 2.56% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 785.6, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. HDFC Bank Ltd has risen around 2.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57198.8, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 147.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 393.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 774, up 0.97% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is down 18.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% drop in NIFTY and a 2.56% drop in the Nifty Bank index.