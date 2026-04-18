HDFC Bank Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 19,221 crore; declares dividend of Rs 13/share

HDFC Bank reported 9.11% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 19,221.05 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 17,616.14 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 89,808.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 89,487.99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 7.92% YoY to Rs 25,193.35 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) grew 3.2% to Rs 33,080 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, up from Rs 32,070 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest margin stood at 3.38% on total assets and 3.53% based on interest-earning assets.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose 4.37% to Rs 27,802.92 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 26,636.70 crore a year earlier. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 2,609.57 crore. During FY26, the bank made a floating provision of Rs 9,000 crore in line with its board-approved policy. Operating expenses increased 5.24% to Rs 18,477.53 crore. Excluding the estimated impact of Rs 800 crore for employee benefits under the New Labour Code, the cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was 39.9%. The banks average deposits rose 12.8% to Rs 28,51,100 crore in the March 2026 quarter, compared with Rs 25,28,000 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Average CASA deposits stood at Rs 9,18,400 crore, up 10.8% YoY and 2.2% sequentially.

Gross advances stood at Rs 29,60,000 crore as of 31 March 2026, registering a 12% growth over the previous year. Advances under management grew 10.2% YoY. Retail loans rose 6.5%, small and mid-market enterprise loans grew 17.2%, and corporate and other wholesale loans increased 13%. Overseas advances constituted 1.6% of total advances. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 1.15% of gross advances as of 31 March 2026 (0.91% excluding agricultural NPAs), compared with 1.24% as of 31 December 2025 and 1.33% as of 31 March 2025. Net NPAs stood at 0.38% of net advances. The banks total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel III stood at 19.7% as of 31 March 2026 (19.6% a year ago), against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was 17.7%, while the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 17.3%. Risk-weighted assets were at Rs 29,74,100 crore.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit surged 10.87% YoY to Rs 74671.29 crore, while net sales rose 6.90% to Rs 3,70,054.65 crore in FY26 compared with FY25. The banks board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share (face value of Rs 1 each) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. The record date for dividend eligibility is set as 19 June 2026. HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31st December 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,689 branches and 21,172 ATMs across 4,175 cities/ towns as against 9,455 branches and 21,139 ATMs across 4,150 cities/ towns as of 31 March 2026.