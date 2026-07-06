HDFC Bank rises after reporting healthy Q1 business growth; gross advances rise 15% YoY

HDFC Bank rose 3.20% after the company reported its business update for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, average advances under management (including interbank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitization/assignment) increased 10.8% year-on-year (YoY) and 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 30,38,600 crore.

Average deposits increased 13.3% YoY and 5.6% QoQ to Rs 30,11,400 crore. Average CASA deposits stood at Rs 9,57,000 crore, up 11.2% YoY and 4.2% QoQ, while average time deposits rose 14.3% YoY and 6.3% QoQ to Rs 20,54,400 crore.

As of 30 June 2026, period-end advances under management increased 12.4% YoY and 2.3% QoQ to Rs 31,27,000 crore. Period-end gross advances rose 15.4% YoY and 3.4% QoQ to Rs 30,61,000 crore. Period-end deposits increased 14.7% YoY and 2.1% QoQ to Rs 31,70,500 crore. Period-end CASA deposits stood at Rs 10,25,500 crore, up 9.4% YoY but down 3.3% QoQ, while period-end time deposits rose 17.4% YoY and 4.9% QoQ to Rs 21,45,000 crore.