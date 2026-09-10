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HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures closed at 23,500.10, a premium of 22.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,477.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 46.30 points or 0.20% to 23,477.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.71% to 11.72.

HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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