HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 46.30 points or 0.20% to 23,477.80.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.71% to 11.72.
HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 29 September 2026.
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