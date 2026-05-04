HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 124.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.59% to Rs 1746.82 crore

Net profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company rose 124.99% to Rs 159.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.59% to Rs 1746.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1870.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 62.57% to Rs 813.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 500.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.06% to Rs 6857.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9030.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.