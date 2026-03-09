HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

HDFC Life Insurance Company said that it has appointed Vijay Vaidyanathan as its chief human resource officer (CHRO), effective 1 April 2026, on a full-time employment basis.

Vaidyanathan has been associated with HDFC Life since June 2001 and brings over 25 years of experience across insurance distribution, strategic partnerships, and organisational leadership. He has held key roles in Group Sales, Bancassurance, Retail Strategy and Sales, HNI vertical, and Alternate Channels, contributing significantly to strengthening the companys distribution ecosystem.

In addition to business responsibilities, he has been actively involved in organisation-wide strategic and people initiatives, including leading the Employee Wellness & Well-being resource group, serving on the Talent Council, and contributing to employee recognition programmes.