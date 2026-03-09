Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

HDFC Life appoints Vijay Vaidyanathan as Chief Human Resource Officer

Image
Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

HDFC Life Insurance Company said that it has appointed Vijay Vaidyanathan as its chief human resource officer (CHRO), effective 1 April 2026, on a full-time employment basis.

Vaidyanathan has been associated with HDFC Life since June 2001 and brings over 25 years of experience across insurance distribution, strategic partnerships, and organisational leadership. He has held key roles in Group Sales, Bancassurance, Retail Strategy and Sales, HNI vertical, and Alternate Channels, contributing significantly to strengthening the companys distribution ecosystem.

In addition to business responsibilities, he has been actively involved in organisation-wide strategic and people initiatives, including leading the Employee Wellness & Well-being resource group, serving on the Talent Council, and contributing to employee recognition programmes.

He holds a postgraduate degree in Business Management from the University of Mumbai and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Madras.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is engaged in tbe business for carrying on the business of life insurance.

The companys consolidated net profit fell marginally by 0.07% to Rs 418.19 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations surged 71.4% to Rs 29,602.03 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip declined 2% to Rs 655.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Railtel Corporation of India recommends Second interim dividend

India's digital reforms have fundamentally transformed business environment, says government

Avenue Supermarts extends gains after multiple DMart store launches

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reduces production load at Kochi unit

Mobavenue AI Tech rallies as board to mull stock-split plan

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story