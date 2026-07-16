HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 11.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.05% to Rs 16727.63 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 11.46% to Rs 611.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.05% to Rs 16727.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14539.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16727.6314539.42 15 OPM %3.023.02 -PBDT677.13603.80 12 PBT677.13603.80 12 NP611.19548.35 11
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