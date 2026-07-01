HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 566.75, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.59% slide in NIFTY and a 0.28% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 566.75, down 1.58% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24030.05. The Sensex is at 77032.99, up 0.72%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 2.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26554.55, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.52 lakh shares in last one month.