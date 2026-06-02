HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 581.05, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 23.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 5.12% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 581.05, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has lost around 1.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25008.45, down 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.34 lakh shares in last one month.