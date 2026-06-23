HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.14%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 598, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% drop in NIFTY and a 1.04% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 598, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23948.45. The Sensex is at 76610.4, down 0.63%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 3.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26585.55, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 596.95, down 0.27% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 23.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% drop in NIFTY and a 1.04% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.