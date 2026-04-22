HDFC Life Insurance Company reappoints Vibha Padalkar as MD & CEO

HDFC Life Insurance Company said that it has approved the reappointment of Vibha Padalkar as the managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 12 September 2026.

Vibha Padalkar joined HDFC Life in 2008 and has held several leadership roles within the organization, where she has played a key role in strengthening the company's financial framework and was instrumental in the successful listing of HDFC Life in 2017, it said. She was appointed as MD & CEO of the company for three years effective from September 12, 2018. She succeeded Amitabh Chaudhry, who is now MD and CEO of Axis Bank.

HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, and health.