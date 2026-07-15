HDFC Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 11.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 16547.97 croreNet profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 11.89% to Rs 611.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 546.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 16547.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14466.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales16547.9714466.09 14 OPM %3.393.18 -PBDT673.66600.87 12 PBT673.66600.87 12 NP611.42546.46 12
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