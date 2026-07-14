HDFC Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.34% to Rs 949.85 croreNet profit of HDFC Securities rose 28.14% to Rs 295.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 230.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.34% to Rs 949.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 728.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales949.85728.77 30 OPM %74.1465.64 -PBDT411.10323.82 27 PBT390.46303.84 29 NP295.90230.92 28
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