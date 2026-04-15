HDFC Securities consolidated net profit rises 6.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 849.79 crore

Net profit of HDFC Securities rose 6.60% to Rs 267.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 849.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 741.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.60% to Rs 926.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1124.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 3107.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3263.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.