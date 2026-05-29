Heads UP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.47% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net loss of Heads UP Ventures reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.47% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1115.49% to Rs 17.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.