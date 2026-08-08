Health X Platform consolidated net profit declines 89.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.73% to Rs 446.85 croreNet profit of Health X Platform declined 89.38% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.73% to Rs 446.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 298.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales446.85298.43 50 OPM %-1.872.03 -PBDT3.8631.35 -88 PBT1.9730.19 -93 NP2.5423.91 -89
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