Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 650.29 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 70.52% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 650.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.02% to Rs 13.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 2538.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2218.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.