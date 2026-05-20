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Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 70.52% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 11.46% to Rs 650.29 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises declined 70.52% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.46% to Rs 650.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 583.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.02% to Rs 13.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 2538.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2218.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales650.29583.43 11 2538.432218.14 14 OPM %19.2318.11 -18.3517.46 - PBDT95.9771.69 34 315.67268.30 18 PBT33.1613.62 143 71.5056.96 26 NP2.177.36 -71 13.7644.41 -69

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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