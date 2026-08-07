Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 189.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 189.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 693.39 crore

Net profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 189.89% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 693.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 611.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales693.39611.80 13 OPM %17.6317.62 -PBDT95.4569.83 37 PBT25.0311.92 110 NP13.774.75 190

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 2.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the June 2026 quarter

EIH consolidated net profit rises 245.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Wakefit Innovations standalone net profit rises 19.16% in the June 2026 quarter

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit rises 1216.18% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Next Story