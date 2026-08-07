Healthcare Global Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 189.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 693.39 croreNet profit of Healthcare Global Enterprises rose 189.89% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 693.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 611.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales693.39611.80 13 OPM %17.6317.62 -PBDT95.4569.83 37 PBT25.0311.92 110 NP13.774.75 190
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