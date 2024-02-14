Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 408.99 points or 1.16% at 34891.61 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 5.85%), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (down 5.16%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 4.87%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 3.61%),Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 3.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 3.45%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (down 2.94%), Cipla Ltd (down 2.77%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.47%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (down 2.29%).

On the other hand, Themis Medicare Ltd (up 11.75%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 8.3%), and Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 5.24%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 284.09 or 0.4% at 71271.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 81.5 points or 0.37% at 21661.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 331.03 points or 0.75% at 44615.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.34 points or 0.04% at 13231.4.

On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 1655 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

