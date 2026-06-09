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Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 28.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 95.61% to Rs 85.19 crore

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 28.05% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 95.61% to Rs 85.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.70% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.74% to Rs 228.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales85.1943.55 96 228.14171.87 33 OPM %2.212.99 -2.822.85 - PBDT1.531.14 34 5.644.51 25 PBT1.481.10 35 5.424.35 25 NP1.050.82 28 4.003.26 23

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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