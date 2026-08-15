Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 67.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.58% to Rs 69.52 crore

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 67.47% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 69.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.69.5242.763.253.061.991.151.891.111.390.83

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