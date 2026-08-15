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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 67.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Healthy Life Agritec consolidated net profit rises 67.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST
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Sales rise 62.58% to Rs 69.52 crore

Net profit of Healthy Life Agritec rose 67.47% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.58% to Rs 69.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales69.5242.76 63 OPM %3.253.06 -PBDT1.991.15 73 PBT1.891.11 70 NP1.390.83 67

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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