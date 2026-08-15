HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 31.12 croreNet profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 3.01% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 31.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.1227.91 12 OPM %8.809.32 -PBDT1.611.88 -14 PBT1.571.74 -10 NP1.371.33 3
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